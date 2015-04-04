By Sam Wilkin
| DUBAI, April 4
DUBAI, April 4 Iran's currency and stock market
rose on their first day of trade since Tehran agreed with world
powers on its disputed nuclear plans, but the moderate size of
the gains showed investors do not expect an immediate recovery
of the economy.
The rial climbed about 2 percent in free market trade to
32,350 against the U.S. dollar on Saturday, remaining within the
range of the last several months, according to Iranian currency
trading websites.
The Tehran Stock Exchange's main index gained 3.1 percent to
its highest level in over two months.
The agreement on curbing Iran's nuclear programme, reached
on Thursday, will - if confirmed in a final deal by a June 30
deadline - begin to ease crippling economic sanctions on Iran.
This could ignite a boom and clear the way for tens of billions
of dollars of fresh trade and investment.
But while the announcement of the deal said sanctions would
be lifted gradually, it gave no timetable; analysts think the
process could take years, and Iran's oil exports would probably
not start recovering until 2016. This could mean the immediate
boost to the economy from a final nuclear deal would be modest.
Iran's IRNA state news agency said there was speculation in
the currency market that the rial could rise beyond 30,000 to
the dollar as a final agreement by the June 30 deadline
approached.
The prospect of a final deal could encourage the public to
start releasing into the market large amounts of hard currency -
perhaps billions of dollars - which it hoarded during the
sanctions era.
However, the Iranian central bank has already indicated it
does not want any sharp rial appreciation as that could hurt
Iranian exporters.
Central bank governor Valiollah Seif signalled this again
after the nuclear deal. While the central bank will not
interfere with currency rates, it does not expect a dramatic
shift in the rial's value, the semi-official Mehr news agency
quoted him as saying on Saturday.
"In the last year we witnessed relative stability in the
bazaar, and so we should let the appropriate currency rate set
itself according to economic conditions," he said.
Seif also said the bank had a long-term plan to rebase the
rial by knocking a zero off its exchange rate, but not before
inflation reached acceptable levels.
He did not specify what level would be acceptable. Annual
inflation was 15.6 percent in the Iranian month that ended on
March 20, down from rates of over 40 percent in 2013, the
central bank said on Friday.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)