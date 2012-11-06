GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
BRUSSELS Nov 6 Iran said on Tuesday it would take part in a proposed international conference in December on creating a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran now finally has decided to participate at the conference in Finland, in Helsinki, in December on a Middle East (nuclear) free zone," Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters in Brussels where he attended a seminar on nuclear non-proliferation.
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.