* Iran, powers step up dialogue to end nuclear standoff
* Expert talks in Vienna may help shape outlines of any deal
* Iran sets more conciliatory course but no breakthrough yet
* Iran denies halt to higher-grade uranium enrichment
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Oct 30 Iran and six big powers began
expert-level talks on Wednesday, building on diplomatic momentum
created by a pragmatic shift in Tehran towards negotiating a
peaceful solution to the dispute over Iranian nuclear ambitions.
However, despite much friendlier contacts between the sides
since Hassan Rouhani took office as Iranian president with a
pledge to reduce tension with the West, major differences
remain to be overcome for any breakthrough deal to be reached.
Highlighting one big hurdle, Iran said it was continuing its
most sensitive nuclear activity, uranium enrichment to a level
close to that needed for bombs, denying a statement by a
parliamentarian last week that it was halted.
"There has been no stop in the production process," Iranian
nuclear energy chief Ali Akbar Salehi told Iranian parliamentary
news agency Icana.
The meeting of technical and sanctions experts was meant to
prepare the next round of high-level political negotiations, to
be held in Geneva next week, on the contested Iranian nuclear
programme with hopes of real headway after years of paralysis.
Western diplomats said the talks at the U.N. complex in
Vienna could be instrumental in defining the contours of any
preliminary deal on scaling back Iran's enrichment in return for
relief from sanctions imposed on Tehran.
But they cautioned that there is no nascent agreement yet.
The talks will be held over two days.
Iran rejects accusations it is covertly researching the
means to produce nuclear weapons, saying it is refining uranium
only for energy generation and use in medical treatments.
The Vienna talks began behind a veil of secrecy: guards
sealed off the entrance to a conference room where place cards
indicated where delegations would sit.
Officials from both sides were later seen heading to the
room; they declined to comment.
After years of deadlock and increasingly bellicose rhetoric,
the June election of Rouhani, a relative moderate, has dispelled
an atmosphere of intransigence and pessimism rife with fears of
a descent into a devastating new Middle East war.
Rouhani, a relative moderate and former chief nuclear
negotiator for Iran, took office in August promising to try to
resolve the dispute and secure a relaxation of sanctions that
have severely damaged Iran's oil-dependent economy.
The Oct. 30-31 expert-level meeting was the latest in a
series of talks over the last month.
IRAN READY FOR CONCESSIONS?
At negotiations with the United States, Russia, China,
France, Britain and Germany on Oct. 15-16, Iranian negotiators
expressed readiness to address Western concerns over the
programme but left many details unanswered about specific
concessions they may be willing to make, diplomats said.
Separately, the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran said on
Tuesday they held "very productive" talks this week on how to
advance a long-blocked investigation into Iranian atomic
activities and will meet again in Tehran next month. [ID:
nL5N0IJ2E7]
"We welcome the commitment expressed by the parties to make
swift progress in their cooperation aimed at resolving
outstanding issues," a spokesman for European Union foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton, who coordinates the talks with
Iran on behalf of the powers, said about the IAEA-Iran meeting.
Both diplomatic tracks focus on suspicions that Tehran may
be seeking the capability to assemble nuclear bombs behind the
facade of its declared civilian atomic energy programme.
The powers want Iran to stop 20 percent enrichment, ship out
existing stockpiles of the material and cease operations at its
Fordow uranium enrichment site, buried deep underground.
Iran has signalled that it may be willing to discuss
suspending this higher-level enrichment if the West lifts
painful sanctions on its oil and banking industries, something
Western governments do not want to do as a first step.
"Iran now wants an agreement that would provide sanctions
relief. To get one, Iranians are now probably prepared to make
concessions that were unthinkable in Tehran before the
election," Robert Einhorn, the U.S. State Department's non-
proliferation adviser until earlier this year, said last week.
Diplomats said they would seek specifics at the meeting of
experts, and at the follow-up negotiations to be conducted by
senior foreign ministry officials in Geneva on Nov. 7 and 8, on
how far Iran is willing to go to allay international concerns.