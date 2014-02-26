* Senate Foreign Relations panel chairman says same goal as
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 Senator Robert Menendez is
happy to play the role of a U.S. "bad cop" on Iran. Just don't
call him a warmonger.
The Democratic chairman of the influential Senate Foreign
Relations Committee upset the White House by leading the push
for a bill that would tighten sanctions even further on Tehran,
potentially putting at risk nuclear talks between world powers
and the Islamic Republic.
Still, his hard line on Iran has its uses in the
negotiations.
Congressional hawks like Menendez have allowed "good cop"
Obama administration negotiators to remind Iran that Congress is
ready to impose more sanctions if talks do not go well.
"I think that we have been a positive force on getting Iran
to this moment, and I think the administration actually has
worked away with the best of all worlds," Menendez told Reuters
in a telephone interview.
"We have the same end goal. We have at the moment a
difference in tactics," the New Jersey Democrat said.
President Barack Obama threatened to veto the sanctions bill
if it passed, and it has now stalled in the Senate. The
administration will still need allies in Congress, including
Menendez, as diplomats hammer out a final nuclear agreement.
While they have no problem playing Obama's foil on Iran,
Menendez and other senators bristled when a White House aide
publicly accused them last month of warmongering.
"If certain members of Congress want the United States to
take military action, they should be upfront with the American
public and say so," Bernadette Meehan, a spokeswoman for the
National Security Council, said in a statement.
Her comment was an unusually strong denunciation of members
of the same party as the president. It landed with a thud on
Capitol Hill.
"It was unfortunate to have spokespeople for the
administration suggest that," said Menendez, 60, who won his
first election four decades ago."It did not serve the
administration well. It did not serve our ultimate goal of
getting Iran to stop nuclear weapons."
It was obvious that the warmonger jab still rankled when
Menendez brought it up at a Senate hearing on Iran on Feb. 4.
Other members, both Democrats and Republicans, likewise chimed
in to say they did not appreciate the suggestion that they
wanted war.
Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman tried to placate them
at the hearing. "Let me say, for the record, I don't believe any
of you, and any Senator, any member of the House, are
warmongers," said Sherman, the top U.S. Iran negotiator and
third-highest official at the State Department.
SYRIA
Menendez said that ethics probes hanging over him have not
affected his work on foreign affairs. He is facing
investigations by both the Senate ethics committee and the
Department of Justice.
"None of the allegations that have been raised in the past,
that started off as a smear campaign, have deterred one iota of
the work we've done in the committee, the successes that we've
had and the progress that we've had," he said.
Details of the investigations have not been made public, but
media reports, mainly in the Miami Herald and Washington Post,
have said they involve his ties to Salomon Melgen, a Florida
doctor who has donated to Menendez's campaigns.
Menendez denies any wrongdoing and aides note that the
allegations against him became public after an anonymous tip to
a right-leaning media outlet, just before his 2012 re-election.
Despite their difference over Iran, Menendez played a key
role during perhaps the White House's most difficult moment on
foreign policy last year when it asked Congress to support
military strikes on Syria.
At Obama's urgent request, the Foreign Relations Committee
voted to authorize the use of force against Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's government, in the face of opposition from
many lawmakers weary of America's wars.
"There are people who are shy about authorizing the use of
force based upon what's happened in Iraq and Afghanistan,"
Menendez said. "I'm actually one of those people. I voted
against war in Iraq, which is why I always find it amazing to be
called a warmonger in any context."
In a Congress infamous for its partisan bickering,
Menendez's cooperation with the other side of the aisle is rare.
He co-sponsored the Iran bill with Illinois Republican
Senator Mark Kirk and has worked closely during his year as
chairman with Tennessee Senator Bob Corker, the foreign
relations committee's top Republican.
"He's shown a degree of independence from the
administration, hasn't always agreed with where they are,"
Corker said. "I think that's the role we should play in the
Senate, to make sure we're setting the right context."
Menendez said his wariness of Iran stems from two decades'
experience, starting with his time as a member of the House of
Representatives in the 1990s when Iran signed a contract with
Russia to build its Bushehr nuclear power plant under
International Atomic Energy Agency supervision.
Others said then that the IAEA safeguards would control
Iran's nuclear program. Instead, Tehran has been steadily
expanding its nuclear capacity, leading to the current crisis,
Menendez said.
Outside observers said Menendez and other hawks in Congress
at some point have to give negotiations with Iran a chance.
"We live in the real world and we have to be careful that
pursuit of the perfect does not destroy the opportunity for the
good enough," said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the
Washington-based Arms Control Association, which researches
arms-control issues.
Menendez's hard line on Iran sanctions is typical of
lawmakers from states like New Jersey, with many Jewish voters.
A Cuban-American, Menendez is also a staunch opponent of the
island nation's Communist government, which is under a U.S.
embargo.
(Editing by Alistair Bell and Andrew Hay)