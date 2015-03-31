BERLIN, March 31 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Tuesday it would be a positive message if negotiators in
Switzerland reach a deal with Iran on curbing its nuclear
programme but made clear that there had been no breakthrough in
talks.
"An agreement would be a good sign," Merkel told a news
conference with French President Francois Hollande, saying it
was vital that any agreement ensured Iran would not have access
to nuclear weapons for a prolonged period of time.
"We're hopeful that there will be an agreement but it hasn't
happened yet." For nearly a week, the United States, Britain,
France, Germany, Russia and China have been trying to break an
impasse in the talks in Lausanne, Switzerland.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber; writing by Erik
Kirschbaum)