BERLIN, April 1 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said she hoped a compromise would be reached later on Wednesday
in talks between six world powers and Iran over Tehran's nuclear
programme.
"I hope and I wish that a compromise will be reached today
that corresponds to the conditions we have set - namely that
Iran gets no access to nuclear weapons," Merkel said at a news
conference with the president of Kyrgyzstan.
All sides had made a lot of progress, she said, but "such
negotiations only come to an end if there is agreement on all
points."
