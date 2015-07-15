* Deal allows Iran to save face, U.S. to claim victory
* Access to military sites among most controversial issues
* Iran nuclear deal lays out 24-day timeline for access
* If Iran refuses, U.S. could re-impose some sanctions
By Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON, July 15 Major powers and Iran
finessed how U.N. inspectors will get access to Iranian military
sites in Tuesday's nuclear agreement, with a formula that gives
the United Nations strong inspection powers while allowing
Tehran to save face.
Deep in the deal's details is a procedure under which Iran
would have to provide access to suspect sites, including at its
military facilities, within 24 days. If Iran refused, it would
face the possibility of U.N. sanctions being slapped back on it.
The procedure was crafted to ensure U.N. inspectors could
get access to allay their suspicions about Iran's nuclear
activities. But it does not explicitly force Iran to admit that
its military sites could be open to foreign inspections, leaving
some uncertainty over the access Iran will allow in practice.
In Tuesday's landmark deal, Iran and six major powers struck
a compromise under which Tehran will limit its nuclear program
in return for relief from economic sanctions.
One of the most controversial issues in the negotiations was
whether the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
would be able to visit military sites if they had questions
about suspected nuclear activities or facilities within them.
The matter became even harder to resolve, diplomats said,
after Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on June 23
said granting access to Iran's military sites was a "red line."
In the end, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the
United States agreed on language with Iran that requires more of
Tehran than the existing global nonproliferation system while
avoiding a direct mention of the sensitive military site issue.
"This is rather clever and reflects the interests of all
sides," said George Perkovich, vice president of studies at the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank.
INSPECTIONS, 'WITHOUT SAYING SO'
Under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty's "Additional
Protocol," the IAEA may ask for "managed access" to any site,
including military, but a country can legitimately bar access by
tying the U.N. nuclear watchdog up in endless negotiations.
This deal aims to close such loopholes with a process under
which Iran would give access or otherwise allay IAEA concerns
within 24 days, a time frame experts say is tight enough to keep
it from sanitizing unauthorized nuclear work.
Iran and the IAEA have 14 days to resolve disagreements
among themselves. If they fail to, a joint commission comprised
of eight members - the six major powers, Iran and the European
Union - would consider the matter for a week.
A majority of the eight could then inform Iran of the steps
it would then take within three more days.
Majority-rule means the United States and its European
allies -- Britain, France, Germany and the EU -- could insist on
access or any other steps and that Iran, Russia or China could
not veto them.
"This almost inevitably means inspections but without saying
so. That's why diplomats make the big bucks," Perkovich added.
Nonproliferation experts said the regime falls short of the
"anywhere, anytime" inspections demanded by critics of the deal,
including many Republicans, but said that would only be possible
in a country that has been defeated militarily.
"It's not a perfect procedure. It would be good to get no
notice inspections, but that simply wasn't in the cards," said
Bob Einhorn, a nonproliferation specialist at the Brookings
Institution think tank and former U.S. negotiator with Iran.
NO ACCESS TO IRANIAN "BEDROOMS"
In hailing the agreement on Tuesday, U.S. President Barack
Obama said it meant that "inspectors will have 24/7 access to
Iran's key nuclear facilities."
Obama, who on Wednesday said the deal represented the "most
vigorous inspection and verification regime, by far, that has
ever been negotiated," was referring only to Iran's declared
nuclear sites.
Sites that the IAEA has suspicions about, including any that
may be within Iran's many military complexes, fall under the
separate procedure with its 24-day time limit.
The word "military" occurs only once in the agreement, where
it says that access requests would not be aimed at interfering
with Iranian military or other national security activities.
Senior Iranian officials said they would provide the
"managed access" called for under the Additional Protocol and
said little about the additional procedures stipulated under the
new deal.
"Managed access" is a mechanism to allow the minimum needed
IAEA oversight to ensure there is no diversion to clandestine
nuclear or nuclear-related activities, while limiting access to
protect a legitimate military or industrial secrets.
"We have nothing to hide. We have always cooperated with the
IAEA and allowed them to visit our sites," a senior Iranian
official told reporters in Vienna on Tuesday. "However, it does
not mean that we are going to share our intelligence with others
or allow them to enter to our bedrooms to investigate."
U.S. officials said they believed that Tehran had committed
to providing access to any site, including military, though they
acknowledged the possibility it might refuse.
If it found Iran to be in breach of the deal, the United
States could, single-handedly, move to "snap back" U.N.
sanctions on Iran.
Under an agreement among Britain, China, France, Russia and
the United States, the U.N. Security Council's permanent members
who each have veto power, a resolution to re-impose sanctions
would be drafted in such a way that none could block it.
Reinstating the U.N. sanctions in full would be to a wield a
heavy hammer against Iran and one that the major powers might be
loathe to use.
However, a senior U.S. official raised the possibility of
re-imposing some but not all sanctions through a "partial
snapback," making the punishment more a scalpel than hammer.
Asked if Washington expected Tehran to honor demands for
access, and hence avoid any need to reimpose U.N. sanctions, a
senior U.S. official told Reuters: "I hope so."
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Additional Reporting By Louis
Charbonneau, Parisa Hafezi, John Irish and Shadia Nasralla;
Editing By Stuart Grudgings)