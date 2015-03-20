LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 20 Plans for
British, French and German foreign ministers to join nuclear
talks in Switzerland are now "in flux," an official close to the
negotiations said on Friday.
European sources previously said the three ministers would
arrive on Saturday to join U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and senior foreign
ministry officials from Russia and China.
But those plans have since been updated and may have altered
due to the death of Iranian President Hassan Rohani's
90-year-old mother on Friday morning, the official said on
condition of anonymity. A second official also said the travel
plans were "unconfirmed."
