ANKARA, July 28 Iran and the European Union have
agreed to start talks on various issues, Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told a joint news conference with
the EU's chief diplomat Federica Mogherini in Tehran.
"High-level talks will be held between Iran and the European
Union over different issues, including energy cooperation ...
human rights, confronting terrorism and regional issues," Zarif
said.
Mogherini said implementation of a deal reached between Iran
and six major powers in Vienna on July 14 "depends on political
will of all parties involved", adding: "The implementation of
the deal will pave the ground for wider cooperation between Iran
and the West."
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans)