VIENNA Jan 16 The European Union's foreign policy chief said on Saturday that an historic deal between Iran and six world powers to lift crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic in exchange for it drastically shrinking its nuclear programme had gone into force.

"Today we have achieved Implementation Day of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Federica Mogherini told reporters in Vienna, referring to the deal sealed last July. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kevin Liffey)