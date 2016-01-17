* Iranians didn't celebrate on the street
* Government says people should not expect miracle
* Billions of dollars of assets to be unfrozen
* Younger generation excited to reconnect to world
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Parisa Hafezi
DUBAI/ANKARA, Jan 17 The lifting of sanctions
set off scenes of jubilation in Iran's parliament: Supporters
planted kisses on the forehead of Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif and jostled to take selfies.
For pragmatic politicians like him, the nuclear deal that
reconnects Iran to the world marks a victory over rival factions
at home as much as a diplomatic coup overseas.
There was also optimism among ordinary Iranians.
"I cannot wait ... We deserve to be part of the
international community again," said elementary school teacher
Ziba Ghafouri, 35, in the northern city of Babolsar.
But many others reacted cautiously, in contrast to
widespread elation six months earlier, when Iranians poured into
the streets to celebrate the signing of the nuclear deal that
made possible the lifting of most economic curbs.
Many have lived under sanctions or wartime austerity for so
long that they have no concrete expectations about what the
future might hold.
And they have been told by their government not to expect
quick miracles, an idea people seem to have taken to heart.
"I don't think it will have much impact on our lives,"
said retired government employee Mohammad-Reza Hosseini, 63, in
the central city of Shiraz.
"This country has so many problems that it will take years
to solve them."
RISKS
With sanctions finally lifted, Iranians must settle down to
the sober task of rebuilding an economy that has been battered
even since the deal was reached in July last year
Iran will immediately have more money to pay for imports, as
the government gains access to tens of billions of dollars of
assets frozen abroad. However, foreign businesses may hesitate
to invest heavily in a market that still carries a lot of risks.
The opponents of the deal, a significant faction in Iran,
also kept their counsel. Hardline newspapers who dislike the
deal due to deep suspicions about U.S. intentions did not take a
strong stand, perhaps resolving to focus on a bitter internal
power struggle that is likely to intensify after the deal.
Iranians interviewed by telephone by Reuters described
themselves as exhausted by the years of hardship and hopeful
rather that better times might be ahead.
"At least 10 small factories were closed in our area. Just a
few big factories could survive," said tile shop owner Reza
Sadrsefat in the central city of Isfahan.
"Even as owner of a small shop, I had difficulties to buy
material in the past few years. And even when I did, the prices
were so high that I could not sell them. I am very happy that
our leaders could resolve this issue."
In Dubai, Iranian sailors were packing small trading boats
with foreign goods, preparing to cross the Gulf to the Iranian
port of Bandar Abbas. Even this creaking bridge to the world has
suffered under sanctions, they said.
"We had a problem with sanctions. We traded less, our
imports and exports were down. With the lifting of sanctions our
trade will gradually increase," sailor Hossein Jaafari said.
BETTER IMAGE
For many young Iranians it's not all about the money.
Ali Araghchi, the nephew of Iran's top nuclear negotiator,
believes the lifting of sanctions will start a new era of
diplomatic harmony and improve Iran's global image.
Araghchi is the founder of "Must See Iran", a social media
campaign that invites Iranians to post pictures of Persian
culture and nature to counteract negative stereotypes about
their country. Tens of thousands have signed up.
"It an exciting day for all of us," he told Reuters.
"Iranians are much more hopeful and optimistic compared to the
time we were under cruel sanctions. Peace of mind will be a
significant part of our future."
Araghchi believes the lifting of sanctions will open Iran's
gates to thousands of "nature lovers and art enthusiasts" who
will be able to see another side to Iran, an ecologically
diverse country with a glorious history.
