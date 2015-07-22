* Tehran will do 'anything' for allies
* Rouhani, Obama seek to mollify hardliners
* Iran's priority is interests, not UN resolutions
* More sanctions would lack 'credibility'
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
DUBAI, July 22 Iran will not accept any
extension of sanctions beyond 10 years, an official said on
Wednesday, in the latest attempt by its pragmatist government to
sell a nuclear deal with world powers to sceptical hardliners.
Abbas Araqchi, one of several deputy foreign ministers, also
told a news conference Iran would do 'anything' to help allies
in the Middle East, underlining Tehran's message that despite
the deal Iran will not change its anti-Western foreign policy.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the highest authority in Iran, told
supporters on Saturday that U.S. policies in the region were
"180 degrees" opposed to Iran's, in a Tehran speech punctuated
by chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel".
Under the accord, Iran will be subjected to long-term curbs
on its nuclear work in return for the lifting of U.S., European
Union and U.N. sanctions. The deal was signed by the United
States, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the EU.
The world powers suspected Iran was trying to create a
nuclear bomb; Tehran said its programme was peaceful.
The accord was a major success for both U.S. President
Barack Obama and Iran's pragmatic President Hassan Rouhani. But
both leaders have to promote it at home to influential
hardliners in countries that have been enemies for decades.
Araqchi, Iran's senior nuclear negotiator, told the
televised conference that any attempt to re-impose sanctions
after they expired in 10 years would breach the deal.
He was referring to a resolution endorsing the deal passed
by the U.N. Security Council on Monday.
The resolution allows all U.N. sanctions to be re-imposed if
Iran violates the agreement in the next 10 years. If Iran
adheres to the terms of the agreement, all the provisions and
measures of the U.N. resolution would end in 10 years.
"WE ARE NOT ASHAMED"
However, the six world powers, known as the P5+1, and the
European Union told U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon earlier
this month that after 10 years they planned to seek a five-year
extension of the mechanism allowing sanctions to be re-imposed.
Araqchi challenged this move, saying: "Our priority is our
national interests, not UN Security Council's resolutions."
"The U.N. Security Council's resolution says clearly that
the timeframe of agreement is 10 years, and Iran's case will be
closed in the Security Council after that," Araqchi said.
"If the U.S. and any other member of P5+1 say they want to
adopt a new resolution after 10 years allowing sanctions to be
re-imposed, it is the breach of Vienna agreement and has no
credibility."
Iran's foreign ministry said shortly after the passage of
the resolution on Monday that the nuclear deal did not mean
Tehran accepted "sanctions and restrictions imposed by the UNSC,
the U.S., the E.U. or member countries."
On Monday, Araqchi told national television: "Whenever it's
needed to send arms to our allies in the region, we will do so.
We are not ashamed of it."
U.S. allies in the Gulf have cautiously welcomed the July 14
deal, but they accuse Tehran of interfering in Arab conflicts,
such as Syria,and pushing hard for heightened regional
influence.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in remarks published
on Wednesday he will seek to reassure Gulf Arab officials at a
meeting in Qatar in the next two weeks that Washington will work
with them to push back against Iranian influence in the region.
"We have negotiated a nuclear deal for the simple reason
that we believe if you are going to push back against Iran, it's
better to push back against an Iran without a nuclear weapon
than with one," the pan-Arab newspaper al-Sharq al-Awsat quoted
Kerry as saying.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Writing by William
Maclean, Editing by Ralph Boulton)