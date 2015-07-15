WASHINGTON, July 15 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday challenged critics of the Iran nuclear agreement to
come forward with a viable alternative, saying the only two real
options were a negotiated deal to curb Tehran's nuclear
ambitions or war.
"What I haven't heard is: what is your preferred
alternative," Obama told critics during a White House news
conference.
"And I haven't heard that. And the reason is because there
really are only two alternatives here: either the issue of Iran
obtaining a nuclear weapon is resolved diplomatically through a
negotiation or it's resolved through force, through war. Those
are the options," Obama said.
"I share the concerns of Israel, (the) Saudis, Gulf partners
about Iran shipping arms and causing conflict and chaos in the
region," Obama added. "And that's why I've said to them, 'Let's
double down and partner much more effectively to improve our
intelligence capacity and our interdiction capacity so that
fewer of those arms shipments are getting through the net,"
Obama said.
