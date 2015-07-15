WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Wednesday it was "nonsense" to think he is content with
Americans being held in Iran, but including those citizens in
the nuclear talks with Iran would have complicated the
negotiations.
"If the question is why we did not tie the negotiations to
their release, think about the logic that that creates," he said
during a news conference. "Suddenly Iran realizes, you know
what, maybe we can get additional concessions out of the
Americans by holding these individuals."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Lisa Lambert and Roberta Rampton;
Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)