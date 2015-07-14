UPDATE 2-Oil rebounds on U.S. stocks drawdown, but declining OPEC compliance weighs
* Market awaits EIA data at 1430 GMT for price direction (Updates prices, adds Russian output cuts)
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, July 14 President Barack Obama will hold a news conference on Wednesday to answer questions about the nuclear agreement the United States and other world powers recently reached with Iran.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Air Force One that the news conference would take place in the East Room of the White House before Obama leaves for a scheduled trip to Oklahoma. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Market awaits EIA data at 1430 GMT for price direction (Updates prices, adds Russian output cuts)
SYDNEY, May 3 Proposals by activist investor Elliott Management to boost shareholder returns at BHP Billiton would be "credit negative" for the global miner, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday.