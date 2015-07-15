WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Wednesday that he does not anticipate Republicans in
Congress will rally around the new nuclear deal with Iran, but
that if lawmakers vote based on the facts the majority of them
should approve the deal.
"I am not betting on the Republican Party rallying behind
this agreement," Obama said during a White House news
conference. "I do expect the debate to be based on facts and not
speculation or misinformation."
