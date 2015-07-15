WASHINGTON, July 15 President Barack Obama,
seeking to sell the Iran nuclear deal to skeptical U.S.
lawmakers and the American public, said on Wednesday the
agreement represented a historic chance to pursue a safer world.
During a White House news conference, Obama said, "Without a
deal, the international sanctions regime will unravel, with
little ability to re-impose it. With this deal, we have the
possibility to peacefully resolve a major threat to regional and
international security."
Obama said there would have been a risk of more fighting in
the Middle East without a deal and that other countries in the
region would feel compelled to pursue their own nuclear programs
"in the most volatile region in the world."
Obama said he expects a robust debate in Congress over the
deal, which he said cuts off all of Iran's pathways to a nuclear
weapons program.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Bill Trott)