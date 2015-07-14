WASHINGTON, July 14 President Barack Obama spoke
to the leaders of Germany, France, and Britain on Tuesday about
the Iran nuclear agreement and the financial deal between Greece
and its European creditors, the White House said.
The leaders called the nuclear pact with Iran a "historic
solution," the White House said in a statement.
"The president also welcomed Monday's agreement between
Greece and its creditors," it said. "The president noted that
the agreement is a positive step that could help to underpin a
return to growth and debt stability in Greece, but that further
work will be required."
