WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama acknowledged on Tuesday that Iranian negotiators have talked about backtracking from a framework agreement on its nuclear programme, endangering ongoing negotiations to finalise the deal.

"There has been a lot of talk on the other side from the Iranian negotiators about whether, in fact, they can abide by some of the terms that came up in Lausanne," Obama said at a news conference, referring to the framework deal reached in the Swiss city in April.

Obama said Iran's failure to abide by the initial agreement would be a problem and said he would walk away from a bad deal.

Talks with Iran were set to expire on Tuesday but negotiators gave themselves until July 7 to reach a deal.

A critical area of disagreement is over international inspectors' access to Iranian nuclear facilities to be sure they lack the capacity to build a nuclear weapon.

"If the inspections regime, verification regime is inadequate then we're not going to get a deal and we've been very clear to the Iranian government about that," Obama said.

