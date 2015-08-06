(Adds Israeli minister's reaction)
By Julia Edwards and Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON Aug 5 President Barack Obama
defended the U.S.-led international nuclear deal with Iran on
Wednesday against a furious lobbying effort by political
opponents and Israel and said abandoning the agreement would
open up the prospect of war.
Invoking the Cold War peacemaking initiatives of former U.S.
Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, Obama said if
Congress blocked the deal, it would accelerate Tehran's path to
a bomb and severely damage America's credibility.
Obama said "alternatives to military actions will have been
exhausted once we reject a hard-won diplomatic solution that the
world almost unanimously supports."
He added: "Let's not mince words. The choice we face is
ultimately between diplomacy or some form of war. Maybe not
tomorrow, maybe not three months from now, but soon."
Obama's speech was part of a push to promote the July 14
agreement between Iran and six world powers put together over 18
months of negotiations. The six agreed to lift economic
sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program,
which Tehran said was for peaceful energy purposes only.
The White House has pressured Congress to support the deal
as they return home for an August recess. To counter an
opposition effort that has spent millions on advertisements,
Obama asked the audience to contact their representatives and
ask them to support the pact.
Congress has until Sept. 17 to vote on the deal. If it
passes and survives a presidential veto, a resolution rejecting
it would cripple the agreement by eliminating Obama's ability to
waive many sanctions.
The leaders of the Senate said they had agreed to begin
their recess on Thursday, but start debate on a resolution of
disapproval on the Iran deal as soon as they return to
Washington on Sept. 8.
Republicans in Congress overwhelmingly oppose the nuclear
agreement, saying it does not go far enough to ensure Iran will
never be able to develop a nuclear weapon.
Obama urgently needs his fellow Democrats' support in
Congress, but only a few dozen have come out so far as strongly
in favor.
Some of his fiercest critics in the Republican-led Congress
quickly dismissed Obama's arguments.
The Republican Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, said
Obama had insulted both Democrats and Republicans who had
questions about the deal by saying Iranian hardliners who
opposed the deal were "making common cause with the Republican
caucus."
"The president needs to retract his bizarre and preposterous
comments," McConnell said in a statement.
Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee, said lawmakers left a meeting with the International
Atomic Energy Agency's chief meant to allay concerns about the
deal more worried than when they went in.
"It was not a reassuring meeting," Corker said after the
meeting with IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano. The IAEA would
undertake much of the monitoring and verification work.
WAR IS NOT INEVITABLE
Obama spoke at American University, where Kennedy made the
case in 1963 for a nuclear weapons test ban treaty with the
Soviet Union. He cited Kennedy, a Democrat, and Republican
Reagan in making his case for diplomacy.
"The agreement now reached between the international
community and the Islamic Republic of Iran builds on this
tradition of strong, principled diplomacy," he said.
Obama called the deal "the strongest non-proliferation
agreement ever negotiated."
He acknowledged his administration's split with Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the deal. Netanyahu has
called the agreement a threat to his country's survival.
"I do not doubt his sincerity, but I believe he is wrong,"
Obama said.
In a first response by an Israeli official to Obama's
speech, Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz told Israel Radio the
situation was clear and that Israel remained vigilant against
Iranian threats.
"I would have preferred the U.S. president's speech to be
different but this is the situation ... we must ... be able to
remove (Iran's) threats to destroy us and to defend ourselves by
ourselves, if we are called upon to do so," Katz said.
Presenting himself as having done more than any other
president to strengthen Israel's security, Obama said the United
States would continue to help Israel keep its military edge.
After the speech, House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner emailed a video link to Netanyahu's March address to
Congress against the Iran talks. Boehner said it was a powerful
reminder "that the alternative to President Obama's bad deal
with Iran is not war. The alternative is a better deal."
Obama mocked that recurring critique.
"That is repeated over and over again. 'It's a bad deal - we
need a better deal,'" he said. "Walk away from this agreement,
and you will get a better deal - for Iran."
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Yeganeh Torbati,
Idrees Ali and Ori Lewis in Jerusalem; Editing by David Storey
and Grant McCool)