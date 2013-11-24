* Obama says deal cuts off "Iran's most likely paths to a
bomb"
* Republican senators pour scorn on agreement
* President to call Israeli PM, U.S. official says
By Steve Holland and Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Saturday a deal between Iran and world powers was a big
step toward a comprehensive solution on Tehran's nuclear program
as he tried to win over critics in the U.S. Congress and Israel.
A senior U.S. official said Obama planned to call Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to try to assuage
Israeli concerns about the agreement.
"There are substantial limitations which will help prevent
Iran from building a nuclear weapon," Obama said in a late-night
appearance at the White House after the deal was sealed in
Geneva. "Simply put, they cut off Iran's most
likely paths to a bomb."
Some of the initial reaction from members of Congress
reflected a willingness to take a look at the agreement after
weeks of criticism from lawmakers as well as U.S. allies Israel
and Saudi Arabia.
Influential Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on CNN
that Congress would likely hold off on new sanctions for six
months if Iran sticks to its part of the deal.
"I think you'll see the Congress impose additional
sanctions, it won't take place for six months with some
conditions. If Iran meets certain conditions they will never go
into effect at all," Graham said.
The West fears that Iran has been seeking to develop a
nuclear weapons capability. The Islamic Republic denies that,
saying its nuclear program is a peaceful energy project.
Democrat Representative Eliot Engel, the top Democrat on
House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, expressed
concern about the deal. He was a lead co-sponsor of the new Iran
sanctions act that passed the House on July 31 and has not yet
been taken up in the Senate.
"While I am concerned that this interim agreement does not
require Iran to completely halt its enrichment efforts or
dismantle its centrifuges, I hope that over the next six months,
Iran takes the necessary steps to finally end its quest for a
nuclear weapons capability," he said.
Republican Representative Ed Royce, chairman of the House
Foreign Affairs Committee, said he had serious concerns that the
agreement did not meet the standards necessary to protect the
United States.
"Instead of rolling back Iran's program, Tehran would be
able to keep the key elements of its nuclear weapons-making
capability," he said.
The senior U.S. official who briefed reporters said the
Obama administration and lawmakers and Israel all shared the
same goal of preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
The official said the Obama administration understood why
Israel was skeptical about Iran. "Let me just say that we
understand that there have been some differences but we share
the same objective here," the official said.
SCORN
There was some outright scorn about the deal in Washington.
Republican Senator Mark Kirk, a member of the Senate Banking
Committee, said he shared Obama's goal of finding a diplomatic
solution to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapons
capability but felt the terms of the deal were too lenient.
"This deal appears to provide the world's leading state
sponsor of terrorism with billions of dollars in exchange for
cosmetic concessions that neither fully freeze nor significantly
roll back its nuclear infrastructure," he said.
He referred to a portion of the agreement that provides
limited, temporary and targeted sanctions relief to Iran.
Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio said the deal "shows
other rogue states that wish to go nuclear that you can
obfuscate, cheat and lie for a decade, and eventually the United
States will tire and drop key demands."
Obama has the authority to waive sanctions for a period of
several months and thus has the ability to sidestep
congressional concerns but could risk a fight with Congress if
he did so.
He and senior administration officials argued that the
agreement was only the first step toward a deal to completely
contain Iran's nuclear program. Six more months of negotiation
lie ahead, they said.
"Going forward, we will continue to work closely with
Congress. However, now is not the time to move forward on new
sanctions - doing so would derail this promising first step,
alienate us from our allies, and risk unraveling the coalition
that enabled our sanctions to be enforced in the first place,"
Obama said.
The deal would represent a major foreign policy achievement
for Obama, whose presidency has been hobbled in recent weeks by
the troubled rollout of his signature healthcare law. His job
approval ratings are hovering around 40 percent, the lowest of
his less than five years in office.
Obama, seeking to reassure critics, said that if Iran did
not meet its commitments during a six-month period, the United
States would turn off sanctions relief and "ratchet up the
pressure."
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Timothy Gardner;
Editing by Peter Cooney and Pravin Char)