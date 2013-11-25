By Jeff Mason
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 25 President Barack Obama
took on critics of a newly brokered nuclear deal with Iran on
Monday by saying tough talk was good for politics but not good
for U.S. security.
Top Republicans - as well as U.S. ally Israel - have
criticized Obama for agreeing to the deal, which the United
States and its partners say will prevent Tehran from obtaining a
nuclear bomb.
Obama has long been criticized for his desire to engage with
U.S. foes. As a presidential candidate in 2008, the former
Illinois senator took heat for saying he would talk to Iran,
which has not had diplomatic relations with Washington for
decades.
The president seemed to want to make a victory lap with his
remarks on Monday, which were mainly focused on immigration
reform. He noted he had ended the war in Iraq and would end the
war in Afghanistan next year, two things he also pledged to do
as a candidate.
If Tehran follows the agreement, Obama said, it would chip
away at years of mistrust with the United States.
To his critics, Obama was especially direct.
"Tough talk and bluster may be the easy thing to do
politically, but it is not the right thing for our security," he
said.
The White House has declined to identify a date for the next
round of talks between Iran and world powers Russia, China, the
United States, France, Britain, and Germany. But a spokesman
said on Monday that Washington was eager to get started quickly.
Obama is in the middle of a three-day western swing to raise
money for the Democratic Party while promoting his policy
priorities on the economy.
(Additional reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)