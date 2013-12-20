WASHINGTON Dec 20 President Barack Obama said
on Friday he understands why some U.S. lawmakers want to "look
tough" on Iran but insisted now is not the time to impose new
sanctions on Tehran while it is set to negotiate over a
long-term nuclear deal with world powers.
"There is no need for new sanctions legislation, not yet,"
Obama told a White House news conference a day after a group of
U.S. senators introduced a bill to impose new punitive measures
on Iran if it breaks an interim nuclear deal reached last month
in Geneva.
Obama, who has warned that new sanctions could scuttle the
negotiations, said that "if we are serious" about seeking a
final nuclear agreement the United States has to act in ways
that do not increase Iranian suspicions.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by James Dalgleish)