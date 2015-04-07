WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. President Barack Obama
said in an interview released on Tuesday he is confident
sanctions against Iran could be reimposed if Tehran violates an
agreement to restrict its nuclear program.
Obama told National Public Radio (NPR) that U.S. and
European negotiators are trying to reach a deal with Iran in
which sanctions could be reimposed without a U.N. Security
Council vote, where Tehran-ally Russia would have a veto.
"We are absolutely convinced we can do it again," Obama said
of the international sanctions, which have crippled Iran's
economy.
He said a reimposition of sanctions would be triggered by a
finding of the International Atomic Energy Agency that Tehran
had broken the agreement.
After reaching a framework deal last week, negotiators face
an end-of-June deadline to reach a final agreement meant to
prevent Iran from being able to build a nuclear weapon.
Obama said a nuclear deal could help strengthen moderate
elements in Iran.
"If they are shown to have delivered for their people,
presumably it strengthens their hand vis-a-vis some of the
hardliners inside of Iran," he said.
Obama also took a swipe at Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker,
a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2016, who has
vowed to scrap any deal with Iran on his first day in office if
elected.
Obama said if presidents were to withdraw from international
agreements reached by their predecessors it would be a problem
for U.S. allies and "embolden our enemies."
"It would be a foolish approach to take, and, you know,
perhaps Mr. Walker, after he's taken some time to bone up on
foreign policy, will feel the same way," Obama said.
In an excerpt released on Monday, Obama poured cold water on
an Israeli demand that a deal be predicated on Tehran
recognizing Israel.
"The notion that we would condition Iran not getting nuclear
weapons in a verifiable deal on Iran recognizing Israel is
really akin to saying that we won't sign a deal unless the
nature of the Iranian regime completely transforms," Obama said.
"That is, I think, a fundamental misjudgment," he said.
Obama said a nuclear deal would not solve many of the other
disagreements Washington has with Tehran.
"They're still going to be financing Hezbollah. They're
still supporting Assad dropping barrel bombs on children. They
are still sending arms to the Houthis in Yemen that have helped
destabilize the country."
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)