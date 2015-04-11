PANAMA CITY, April 11 President Barack Obama
expressed optimism on Saturday that major world powers and Iran
could finalize a deal to curb Iran's nuclear program despite
strong words this week from the country's Supreme Leader Ali
Khamenei.
Obama told reporters at the Americas summit in Panama that
he was not surprised at the way Khamenei characterized the
framework agreement, explaining that Iran has its own politics
on the issue and "hardliners" who need to be satisfied.
Obama said at a news conference that there may be ways to
structure a final nuclear deal that achieve the core objectives
while satisfying Iran's "pride."
