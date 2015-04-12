(Adds quotes and details)
PANAMA CITY, April 11 U.S. President Barack
Obama expressed optimism on Saturday that major world powers and
Iran could finalize a deal to curb Iran's nuclear program
despite strong words this week from the country's Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Obama downplayed Khamenei's demands that a final deal result
in an end to all sanctions on Iran, telling reporters at the
Americas summit in Panama that Khamenei and others in Iran were
addressing their own internal politics.
"Even a guy with the title 'Supreme Leader' has to be
concerned about his own constituencies," Obama said.
"There may be ways of structuring a final deal that satisfy
their pride, their optics, their politics, but meet our core
practical objectives," Obama said at the news conference.
Iran and world powers reached a framework nuclear agreement
on April 2 that would require Iran to shut down parts of its
nuclear program that could be used to build a bomb, and accept
intrusive inspections, in exchange for the West lifting economic
sanctions.
Negotiators need to finalize technical details by June 30.
"What I've always said, though, is that there's the
possibility of backsliding," Obama said, noting the final deal
would require tough talks and may not result in a deal that he
would sign.
But he blasted some U.S. Republican senators who have argued
against the deal, including Arizona Senator John McCain, who
told a conservative radio show this week that he found
Khamenei's interpretation of the deal more credible than that of
Secretary of State John Kerry, who has said sanctions would be
lifted in phases and "snap back" in place if the deal is
violated.
"That's not how we're supposed to run foreign policy,
regardless of who is president or secretary of state," Obama
said.
Obama said he has talked to the top Republican and
Democratic senators on the Senate Foreign Relations committee
about the role for the U.S. Congress in assessing the final
deal. Kerry is expected to brief lawmakers this week.
"What I'm concerned about is making sure that we don't
prejudge it, or those who are opposed to any deal whatsoever try
to use a procedural argument essentially to screw up the
possibility of a deal," Obama said.
