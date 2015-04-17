(Adds Obama comments)
By Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, April 17 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Friday a bill allowing Congress to review a deal
concerning Iran's nuclear program was a "reasonable compromise"
he planned to sign, and he expressed confidence it would not
derail talks with Tehran.
Obama told a White House news conference that Senate
Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Bob Corker and the
panel's leading Democrat, Ben Cardin, had agreed they would
protect the bill from "poison pills" amendments that would be
tilted toward trying to kill an agreement with Iran.
Since the White House said on Tuesday that Obama would sign
the bill, it has sought to reassure anxious negotiating
partners. Talks are aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program in
exchange for relief from sanctions.
"The final product that emerged out of the Corker-Cardin
negotiations, we believe, will not derail the negotiations,"
Obama said. "Assuming that what lands on my desk is what
Senators Corker and Cardin agreed to, I will sign it."
After initially opposing congressional intervention, Obama
conceded that lawmakers would have the power to review an
agreement with Iran after Republicans and Democrats crafted a
rare compromise measure. The White House had been concerned that
the bill would undermine efforts to reach a final pact with Iran
by the end of June. A framework deal was reached on April 2.
Iran and the United States differ on how fast sanctions
would be lifted if they reached an agreement. Iran wants
immediate relief and the White House insists sanctions must be
gradually lifted.
Obama played down the differences, saying, "Our main concern
here is making sure that if Iran doesn't abide by its agreement,
that we don't have to jump through a whole bunch of hoops in
order to reinstate sanctions."
Regarding Russian plans to deliver missile-defense systems
to Iran, which it had put on hold after a request from the
United States, Obama said, "I'm not surprised, given some of the
deterioration in the relationship between Russia and the United
States, and the fact that their economy is under strain and this
was a substantial sale."
