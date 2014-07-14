WASHINGTON, July 14 The White House said on Monday Iran had engaged with Western powers in a serious way in nuclear talks but had yet to make the decisions necessary to prove that its nuclear program was ultimately peaceful.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest, asked whether Secretary of State John Kerry was authorized to extend a July 20 deadline for nuclear talks with Tehran, said Kerry was assessing Iran's seriousness during meetings in Vienna and would return to the United States to make recommendations to President Barack Obama on how to proceed. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu)