WASHINGTON, July 14 U.S. President Barack Obama underscored the United States' commitment to Israel's security in a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said on Tuesday.

Netanyahu has expressed opposition to the nuclear agreement the United States and other world powers reached with Iran.

Obama noted on the call that U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter will be traveling to Israel next week, the White House said in a statement. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott)