WASHINGTON, April 2 U.S. President Barack Obama called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to discuss the agreement reached with Iran to limit its nuclear program, the White House said.

Obama told Netanyahu that the deal represents significant progress toward a lasting solution that cuts off all of Iran's pathways to a nuclear weapon, the statement said.

Obama also said the progress on the nuclear front did not diminish concerns about "Iran's sponsorship of terrorism and threats towards Israel," the White House said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)