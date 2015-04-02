WASHINGTON, April 2 U.S. President Barack Obama
called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to
discuss the agreement reached with Iran to limit its nuclear
program, the White House said.
Obama told Netanyahu that the deal represents significant
progress toward a lasting solution that cuts off all of Iran's
pathways to a nuclear weapon, the statement said.
Obama also said the progress on the nuclear front did not
diminish concerns about "Iran's sponsorship of terrorism and
threats towards Israel," the White House said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)