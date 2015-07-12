Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
VIENNA It is logistically impossible for Iran and six world powers to reach a nuclear agreement on Sunday, a senior Iranian official told Iran's students news agency ISNA.
"Reaching an agreement is logistically impossible, also because necessary preparations cannot be made tonight," the official was quoted as saying. "Hard work continues."
(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, writing by Louis Charbonneau)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.