By Timothy Gardner and Jonathan Leff
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 2 A framework accord
to curb Iran's nuclear program forged on Thursday could
eventually allow Tehran to reclaim lost ground in the global oil
market. Yet the deal all but guarantees that cannot happen
before next year.
By ensuring that sanctions remain intact until Western
powers are satisfied Tehran is adhering to the terms, and giving
negotiators until June 30 to hammer out a comprehensive
agreement, the deal offers little chance for any significant
increase in exports until 2016.
While global Brent oil prices tumbled as much as 5
percent on Thursday to $54 in anticipation of a deal that could
allow Iran to begin selling more crude within months, traders
later began weighing the timing of that return. Brent traded at
more than $55 a barrel by day's end.
Verifying compliance by Iran, once the world's fifth-largest
oil producer, will "likely take many months after
implementation, which itself is likely to slip from the June 30
target," said Bob McNally, president of energy research group
Rapidan Group and a former adviser to President George W. Bush.
Jason Bordoff, founding director at Columbia University's
Center on Global Energy Policy and former adviser to President
Barack Obama, agreed: "It is going to take time for Iranian oil
to come back to the global market, likely not until 2016 at the
earliest."
The delayed impact may be quietly welcome news for Saudi
Arabia, Iraq and others in the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC), who had feared that a rapid rebound
in Iranian output could pile more pressure on oil prices that
have halved since last summer due to a global glut.
However it may also make for a tricky summer. OPEC is due to
meet on June 5, the first gathering since it decided in November
to maintain production despite tumbling prices.
In the meantime, global demand has been rising more quickly
than expected and U.S. shale oil production growth is rapidly
slowing, adding to the market's uncertainty.
"This preliminary deal will be hanging over ... the oil
market through the rest of this quarter," said oil analyst Jim
Ritterbusch.
SANCTIONS MAY 'SNAP BACK'
U.S. and EU sanctions, which have choked off nearly 1.5
million barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian exports since early
2012, will only be suspended after the International Atomic
Energy Agency has "verified that Iran has taken all of its key
nuclear-related steps," according to a statement outlining the
plan of action issued by Iran and world powers in Switzerland.
"If at any time Iran fails to fulfill its commitments, these
sanctions will snap back into place."
For a graphic on Iran oil output: reut.rs/1Hnahu6
Most market experts had said they were betting on an
increase of 200,000 to 600,000 bpd in Iran's exports within six
months of easing sanctions. Tim Boersma, acting director of the
Energy Security and Climate Initiative at Brookings Institution,
said Iran might even manage 500,000 bpd within 90 days.
Yet a full recovery in output was seen as unlikely until the
second half of 2016 as new investment would be needed to
rejuvenate fields. Even that may now be optimistic.
"Sanctions relief is unlikely to begin for at least six
months to a year even after a deal is signed in June," analysts
at Energy Aspects said in a note on Thursday.
It is unclear whether any potential buyers might move early
to step up purchases, betting that Washington and European
powers will be unlikely to punish them for a breach of sanctions
that are about to be phased out.
Even before the deal, Iran was set to export another 300,000
bpd in coming months, much of it to India, according to
Michael Cohen, head of energy commodities research at Barclays.
Yet the risk of political repercussions from Washington and
limited access to tanker insurance due to tough European
restrictions are likely to prevent refiners such as PetroChina
and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. - who have said they are
eager to buy more crude from Iran - from moving early.
Beyond this year, however, the breakthrough could turn
Tehran's recent role in the global oil market on its head.
For most of the past three years, crushing sanctions acted
as a prop for oil prices hovering near $100 a barrel.
"While it will take a while for Iranian crude exports to
recover - even if they fully comply with the terms of the deal -
today's announcement further limits the upside price risk in
today's oversupplied global oil market," said Trevor Houser, a
partner with the Rhodium Group.
