* Energy investments, technology supplies still banned -U.S.
* Insurance relief could cure some oil buying headaches
* U.S. says financial, shipping sanctions remain in place
By Daniel Fineren
DUBAI, Nov 24 Iran's nuclear deal with the West
is not intended to let more of its oil into the market, the
White House said, but an easing of the ban on European shipping
insurance may help smooth crude exports to its big Asian
customers.
Iran and six world powers reached a deal early on Sunday to
curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for limited
sanctions relief.
U.S. and European Union sanctions that prevent energy
companies from investing in Iran, and have slashed Tehran's oil
exports from 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) to around 1
million bpd, remain in place.
"In the next six months, Iran's crude oil sales cannot
increase," a fact sheet posted by the White House on the U.S.
State Department's website on Sunday said.
"Under this first step, the EU crude oil ban will remain in
effect and Iran will be held to approximately 1 million bpd in
sales, resulting in continuing lost sales worth an additional $4
billion per month, every month, going forward."
In addition to having to reduce their purchases to win
waivers from U.S. sanctions, Iran's big oil customers in Asia
have been put off importing even permitted volumes because of
difficulties getting insurance for shipments.
India's imports from Iran also dived in the first nine
months of this year as refiners cut purchases because European
reinsurers added a clause that could mean claims arising during
the processing of Iranian oil would not be met.
The U.S. government fact sheet says that financial sector
sanctions, including many types of insurance, remain intact.
But a senior western official said on Sunday that some
relief on EU sanctions on oil shipping insurance was included in
the deal.
Kevin Book, Managing Director at ClearView Energy Partners
in Washington, said the apparent easing on insurance could
provide for an increase of 200,000 to 400,000 bpd in Iranian
exports, particularly to Indian refiners.
He also noted that the White House's mention of a 1 million
bpd limit was much higher than a recent estimate that Iran
exported some 715,000 bpd in October, suggesting that the deal
could mean a 285,000 bpd supply boost "relatively quickly."
'LIMITED, TARGETED' RELIEF
The agreement also suspends sanctions by the United States
and the EU on several other sectors of Iran's economy in the
initial six-month period. The relief, which the U.S. State
Department said is "limited, temporary, targeted and
reversible," would potentially allow Iran to collect about $1.5
billion from resumption of trading gold and precious metal and
resuming some trade for its auto and petrochemical exports
sectors.
About $4.2 billion of oil sale revenue can be transferred in
installments from accounts frozen in the West if Iran fulfills
its commitment, bringing the total relief allowed in the package
to about $7 billion, according to the State Department.
"The vast majority of Iran's approximately $100 billion in
foreign exchange holdings are inaccessible or restricted by
sanctions," the State Department said in a release on its
website.
The U.S. ban on selling gold to Iran was meant to undermine
the Iranian currency and put it under pressure to reach
agreement on restricting its nuclear energy capabilities. But
Turkey began selling gold to Iran in return for gasoline
exports, according to Turkish data published in March.
The pact also allows specified foreign banks to release
Iranian oil revenue that has been frozen in the country's U.S.
accounts to pay for food, medicine, medical devices and other
"humanitarian" trade traffic for domestic use in Iran.
According to a full text of the deal released by the U.S.
government and Iran's state Fars news agency, the West will
allow current purchasers of the country's oil to continue buying
their average amounts of crude.
AUTO, AIR TRADE
Sanctions also are lifted on Iran's auto industry, while the
pact also temporarily permits spare airplane parts to be sent to
ensure flight safety for Iranian civil aviation.
Spokesmen for General Motors Co and Chrysler Group
LLC declined to immediately comment. Ford Motor Co
spokesman Mark Truby said the company will "monitor the
situation carefully as it may evolve over the next months" while
following all legal requirements expected under the current
sanctions.
The U.S. government imposed sanctions on auto exports to
Iran after the 1979 revolution. But a small number of popular
Detroit models, including the Ford Mustang, the Chevrolet Camaro
and the Dodge Charger, are imported and sold in Iran by
third-party distributors.
QUESTION ON POLICING SALES
It is unclear why the U.S. fact sheet does not mention plans
to relax insurance controls, or how any such relief would be
policed to prevent a sharp rebound in Iranian oil exports.
But removing insurance headaches for at least some shipments
should help smooth a trade that has dipped below sanctioned
levels this year.
"The relief in EU sanctions on oil shipping insurance is a
big deal and creates the conditions to make it easier for Iran
to get at least up to the sanctioned levels," Olivier Jakob from
the Petromatrix consultancy said.
Western pressure on Iran's customers to find other suppliers
has supported global oil prices over the last two years. Rising
U.S. and Saudi production has helped dampen the impact of so
much Iranian oil being sidelined.
U.S. lawmakers had been planning to make deeper cuts to
Tehran's crude exports, but Washington has put any further
nuclear-related sanctions on hold, so long as Iran sticks to its
side of the deal.
Less crude from Iran would increase pressure on regional
rival Saudi Arabia to squeeze more out of oilfields that have
already been pumping at record levels this year.
Benchmark Brent crude hit a six-week high of $111.40 on
Friday on early uncertainty over whether an agreement
over Iran's nuclear programme would be reached.
Oil markets were closed on Sunday but the breakthrough is
likely to weigh on prices when the market opens on Monday.
"The various groups aligned against any deal give the market
good cause for skepticism, but this deal is clearly a
significant and bearish development," said Seth Kleinman, head
of energy research at Citigroup.
The White House estimates that Iran has lost more than $80
billion since the beginning of 2012 because of lost oil sales.
It also estimates Tehran's earnings over the next six months
will be $30 billion down compared with a six-month period of
2011, before sanctions were imposed.
