DUBAI, July 14 Iran will return to the global
oil market with maximum capacity once the sanctions against the
country are lifted following Iran's nuclear deal with world
powers, a deputy oil minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
Iran views the Asian market as a top priority for selling
its crude oil, Mohsen Qamsari, director of international affairs
at the National Iranian Oil Company was cited as saying by
Shana, the oil ministry's news agency.
"We will try to maximise our crude export capacity to Europe
and restore 42 to 43 percent share in the European market before
the sanctions were imposed," said Qamsari.
Iran and six major world powers reached a nuclear deal on
Tuesday, capping more than a decade of
negotiations.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)