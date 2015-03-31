* Mideast contest for Asia oil market is cut-throat
* Iraq's oil exports may be displaced
* FACTBOX on Iran oil sanctions
By Rania El Gamal, Nidhi Verma and Charlie Zhu
DUBAI/NEW DELHI/HONG KONG, March 31 A possible
surge in Iranian oil exports from an end to sanctions will
reboot a struggle between top Middle East producers for Asian
buyers, with Iraq looking the most vulnerable.
The latest twist to the saga of aggressive marketing is the
world oil glut and low prices, likely to fall more with added
Iranian crude, making Tehran's battle for market share tougher.
"You cannot produce without demand. There is a limit in any
market and also long-term contracts between Gulf oil producers
and Asian refiners," said a Gulf oil source.
"That's why it is hard to imagine big volumes just eating
into the market share just like that. Even if the Iranians
offered discounts and sold on the spot market, there is a
limit."
Under sanctions Iran became adept at offering discounts,
easy credit and free shipping to keep in the game, recalling
Iraq's tactics to re-enter the market after the fall of Saddam
Hussein. Baghdad's position remains arguably more tenuous than
the established might of top oil exporter Saudi Arabia.
State oil giant Saudi Aramco has also been slashing its
prices for its crude to Asia. Fellow OPEC members Iraq and
Kuwait have followed suit.
"Everyone is after market share," said an Iraqi oil source.
"Iraq is the one who is disadvantaged as it is trying to
place new volumes and take new market share. If Iran would start
to return it is almost inevitable that there would be some form
of price war between them," said Samuel Ciszuk, senior adviser
on security of supply to the Swedish Energy Agency.
"You want to have the bulk of reliance by suppliers that are
seen as much more stable," he added. "The Gulf states have a
natural edge in that, they would not have to sell their crudes
at a discount like the Iraqis or the Iranians."
International negotiators are still working out details of
the deal on Iran's nuclear programme, but it would almost
certainly lift sanctions only in stages, deferring even a
partial return of Iranian crude exports until at least 2016.
Sanctions have halved Iran's oil exports to just 1 million
barrels per day from 2.5 million bpd in 2012.
Sources familiar with Iranian oil policy say other OPEC
members have benefited by taking more market share when Tehran's
crude exports fell and expect them to make room for Iran, when
sanctions against it end.
CHINA AND INDIA
Big Asian refiners, some with plants used to dealing with
Iranian oil grades, see themselves buying more from Tehran if
sanctions hurdles are removed. They remain customers but the
scale of their purchases has been limited by logistical,
insurance and diplomatic factors linked to sanctions.
China is the main buyer of both Iraqi and Iranian crude.
"If they reach a consensus on the nuclear issue... and the
U.S., the West relax controls on Iran's oil sales, I believe
China's crude imports from Iran will increase," Wang Dongjin,
vice chairman and president of PetroChina
, said on Thursday.
"If that happens, it will provide more bargaining power to
China in terms of importing oil from the entire Middle East," he
said.
However, with Chinese demand growth slowing and its storage
tanks near full, the room for a sharp increase in Iranian
supplies is limited.
The Petrochina boss said he expected crude imports from
Iran this year to stay "roughly the same" as in 2014. Iranian
oil exports to China has been near pre-sanction levels at around
550,000 barrels per day since last year.
Earlier this month, Iran's oil minister said Tehran was
ready to increase oil exports by up to 1 million bpd when
sanctions are lifted.
But market experts and Gulf OPEC sources estimate an
increase in production ranging from 200,000 - 600,000 bpd within
six months after a conditional and gradual lifting of economic
sanctions, and do not see a full return of Iranian crude until
the second half of 2016.
Iran already has more than 20 million barrels in floating
storage ready to be sold and has leased crude storage facilities
in Asia.
India's state refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp has said it
can replace some Iraqi oil it buys through France's Total
, with Iranian crude if terms offered are better.
"I will definitely consider Iranian oil based on economics.
If current terms and conditions are retained then we may buy,"
said B. K. Namdeo, head of refining at HPCL.
Vijay Joshi, head of refinery operations at India's
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) said: "We would
like to lift more and more heavy crude from Iran as that suits
my refinery configuration."
(Additional reporting by Chen Aizhu in Beijing, Florence Tan in
Singapore; Editing by William Hardy)