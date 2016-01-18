(Recasts, adds UAE, Oman comment)
DUBAI Jan 18 Iran has ordered a rise in oil
output by 500,000 barrels a day following the lifting of
sanctions, official media reported, but fellow OPEC member the
United Arab Emirates said any extra crude would delay the
market's recovery.
Iranian officials have said repeatedly in recent days that
they were ready to raise output by half a million barrels per
day, pouring more supply into a market glut that has routed
global crude prices. Tehran has not outlined what this would
mean for exports but has also pledged to boost production
further in the coming months.
Oman, which is not a member of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said it was not worried by
the prospect of extra Iranian supply because the market was
already awash with oil but said it was ready to cut output.
Oil prices hit their lowest since 2003 on Monday as the
market braced for additional Iranian exports, but later turned
positive. Benchmark Brent crude was trading at around $29.25 at
1220 GMT.
"Iran is able to increase its oil production by 500,000
barrels a day after the lifting of sanctions, and the order to
increase production was issued today," Deputy Oil Minister
Rokneddin Javadi, who also heads the National Iranian Oil
Company, was quoted as saying by Iran's Shana news agency.
The United States and European Union on Saturday revoked
sanctions that had cut Iran's oil exports by about 2 million
barrels per day (bpd) since their pre-sanctions 2011 peak to
little more than 1 million bpd.
In the first comment by a Gulf OPEC member about Iran since
sanctions were lifted, UAE Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said
that any new production coming into the market would delay the
rebalancing of the market and "that's the bad news".
"Does Iran have the right to do so? Yes because they are a
member of OPEC. Is it going to help the situation? No," Mazroui
told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi.
Oman was ready to cut output by between five and 10 percent
to stabilize the oil market and urged all producers should do
the same, Omani Oil Minister Mohammad bin Hamad al-Rumhy said.
OPEC forecast on Monday that oil supply from non-member
countries would post a larger-than-expected decline this year
due to the collapse in prices.
Supply outside OPEC would decline by 660,000 barrels per day
(bpd) in 2016, led by the United States, OPEC said in a report.
Last month, OPEC predicted a drop of 380,000 bpd.
The report did not mention the supply impact of the lifting
of sanctions on Iran but if exported, the 500,000 bpd would fill
most of the hole left by non-OPEC members.
Nevertheless, analysts say Iran may struggle to rapidly
boost its production because its infrastructure, harmed by years
of inactivity, needs foreign investment that will take time to
arrive.
On Sunday, the head of Italy's Eni SpA said Iran
would need to attract $150 billion to become a major producer,
and that "is not something that can be done in a second".
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Writing by Sam Wilkin and
William Maclean,; Editing by David Goodman and Anna Willard)