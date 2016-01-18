TOKYO Jan 18 Japanese buyers of Iranian crude
will have to keep using special sovereign shipping insurance to
import oil for the foreseeable future, despite the lifting of
sanctions against Tehran, industry and government sources said
on Monday.
Shippers face uncertainty over whether they can get coverage
from U.S. insurers after sanctions were lifted and it means the
Japanese government may have to get parliamentary approval to
extend the scheme beyond March.
Tokyo stepped in to help its oil importers after Western
sanctions imposed over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme
curbed the ability of private insurers to provide tanker cover.
The U.S. Treasury Department has now lifted many sanctions
and non-Americans are now allowed to trade with major Iranian
entities and sell insurance after Tehran was deemed to have met
its nuclear commitments.
But U.S. insurers are still unable to provide coverage for
Iranian shipping, said a Japanese government source and an
official at Japan's main private insurer, Japan P&I Club (JPI).
"The sanctions are lifted conditionally so the (government)
scheme will continue to be used for the time being," said the
government source, who declined to be identified, adding
shippers would not be prepared to risk using private insurance.
Only about 90 percent of the $8.1 billion per ship normal
liability cover could be restored because U.S. insurers account
for about 10 percent of overall coverage, the JPI official said.
The shortfall could be as much as 30 or 40 percent if
insurers that are partially captalised by U.S. firms or have
U.S. executives on their boards are also prohibited from doing
business with Iran, the official added.
The P&I Club has sought clarity from the U.S. government
over the implications of lifting sanctions, but did not know
when this might come, he added.
The government insurance guarantee expires March 31, but due
to uncertainty over private insurance it is likely to be
extended, the sources said.
Japan is one of Iran's biggest oil buyers but its crude
imports have nearly halved from 2011 levels to around 170,000
barrels per day.
Iran has asked Japanese buyers to increase term crude
volumes to levels before stricter sanctions were imposed in
2012, industry sources said, but some buyers have been reluctant
to do this and were looking at buying Iranian barrels on the
sport market instead.
Japan could increase Iranian imports by working the 15
vessels that the sovereign scheme insures harder, but this was
only likely to have a limited impact and there is also keen
price competition with non-Iranian grades.
