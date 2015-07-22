By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, July 22
CAPE TOWN, July 22 South Africa's four crude oil
refineries are holding off any resumption of imports from Iran,
where sanctions are yet to unravel fully following a nuclear
deal between Tehran and the West, operators said on Wednesday.
Before the sanctions, Iran was the biggest oil supplier to
South Africa, the continent's second-biggest crude consumer,
importing around 380,000 barrels per day (bpd) in total. Foreign
Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said this month Pretoria was
keen on resuming trade.
At least half of the crude refineries operating in South
Africa are units of global oil majors.
"BP complies with sanctions and therefore nothing would
change unless sanctions are removed. At the moment the southern
African unit is definitely not looking to import Iranian crude,"
BP regional spokeswoman Karen Byamugisha said.
Her sentiments were echoed by Shell, which together
with BP operates the region's largest refinery, SAPREF, in the
east coast city of Durban. The plant has a design capacity of
180,000-190,000 bpd.
"Shell has complied and continues to comply with all
relevant international sanctions. At the same time, strictly
within the boundaries of the law, we are interested in exploring
the role Shell can play in developing Iran's energy potential,"
it said in a statement.
South Africa bought around 68,000 bpd from Iran in May 2012,
a month before it halted crude purchases as Western countries
pressured Tehran over its nuclear programme. That was well down
from peak purchases in 2011.
Chevron, which operates a refinery in Cape Town,
declined to discuss its plans.
Engen, majority-owned by Malaysian national petroleum firm
Petronas, did not respond to questions. Engen, which runs South
Africa's oldest refinery, was the single largest importer of
Iranian crude to South Africa before sanctions hit in 2012.
Sasol, jointly operating the Natref refinery with
Total, said they had no immediate plans to resume
Iranian oil imports.
"Sasol has not imported Iranian crude since 2012 and with
current supply channels in place there are no plans at this
stage to import Iranian crude," spokesman Alex Anderson said.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)