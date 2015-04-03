DUBAI Oman, a Gulf state which helped host some of the diplomacy that led to this week's framework Iranian nuclear deal, welcomed the agreement on Friday far more warmly than its sceptical Arab neighbours.

Iran and world powers reached a framework agreement on Thursday that would curb Tehran's nuclear programme for at least a decade and gradually lift Western sanctions, but is contingent on reaching a final pact in three months.

Oman's Foreign Ministry called the accord "a fundamental and important stage on the path to a final agreement by June 30, which opens a new phase towards more security and stability regionally and internationally," according to the state news agency.

Badr Albusaidi, secretary general at Oman's ministry of foreign affairs, went further on Twitter, hailing "a victory for peace and for the diplomacy of peace".

Oman was a key intermediary when Tehran and Washington launched secret talks on a possible nuclear deal in 2013, and sees itself as a conciliator in the volatile region.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman gave a more cautious response, telling U.S. President Barack Obama in a phone call that he hoped a final deal would "strengthen the stability and security of the region and the world", Saudi media reported.

(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Dominic Evans and Peter Graff)