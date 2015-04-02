* Deal would avert strike on Iran: Minister
* Political disputes throughout volatile region will remain
* Countries have right to peaceful nuclear development
By Noah Browning and Fatma Arimi
MUSCAT, April 2 Failure to achieve a deal on
Iran's disputed nuclear program would mean "catastrophe" for the
region, Oman's foreign minister told Reuters, but an agreement
would bring peace despite lingering political disagreements.
"There are those who prefer peace, this is why there are
negotiations between the 5+1 and Iran," Foreign Minister Yusuf
bin Alawi told Reuters in the Omani capital Muscat on Thursday.
"Those who prefer wars - they should be willing to accept
losses. Heavy losses. Catastrophe."
Oman was a key intermediary when Tehran and Washington
launched secret talks on a possible nuclear deal in 2013.
Oman sees itself as a conciliator in the volatile region. It
has a history of constructive relations with Tehran, and
recently agreed to buy Iranian gas for the next quarter century.
Asked if a deal would lead to a nuclear arms race in the
region - a fear often voiced by opponents of a deal, including
Saudi leaders - bin Alawi said no.
"Everyone has the rights to seek any path which leads to ...
more strength, but what is allowed by the international
community is peaceful programmes," he said.
Iran denies seeking atomic weapons, saying its nuclear
programme is aimed at generating electricity. Major powers
suspect the work is intended to obtain a weapons capability.
REGION'S DISPUTES WILL PERSIST
The minister suggested a deal would not end regional and
international rivalries around the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow
waterway between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula through which 30
percent of the world's seaborne crude oil is shipped.
Oman has watched with unease as rivalry between Saudi Arabia
and Iran has spread across the region. Riyadh and some other
members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), of which Oman is
a member, believe Tehran is using sectarianism to meddle in Arab
countries and build its own sphere of Middle East influence.
Oman sees itself as working to forestall any wider regional
confrontation.
"The differences in political matters will remain. What is
the outcome of this will be peace, and the world, or the
Europeans and big powers will not use force against Iran," bin
Alawi said.
(Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean/Ruth
Pitchford)