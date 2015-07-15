* Gulf OPEC delegates sceptical over swift return of Iran
* Market will absorb extra flows on better 2016 demand
* Saudi Arabia seen holding line on no cut policy in 2015
* OPEC to take a wait-and-see approach on Iran
By Rania El Gamal
DUBAI, July 15 OPEC is likely to keep oil output
steady and defend its market share this year after Tehran's
nuclear deal with major powers, since a full return of Iranian
crude to the market will not be swift, Gulf OPEC delegates said.
But 2016 will be a tough year for the producer group when
international sanctions on Iran are expected to ease, allowing
it to boost oil production and exports.
Tehran's determination to reclaim its position as OPEC's
second largest producer after it clinched the deal on Tuesday
will cause new rivalries within the group.
But Saudi Arabia and its Gulf OPEC allies are betting that
higher demand next year may help the market absorb extra volume.
They doubt that Iran's return would pose a serious challenge
to their market share or force OPEC to address Iran's request
for room to be made for it in the market, at least for now.
"If production from non-OPEC slows down as expected and at
same time demand continues growing next year, assuming that Iraq
doesn't increase big and Libya is not going to come back, then
the market will absorb the Iranian oil," a senior Gulf OPEC
delegate told Reuters.
OPEC sees world oil demand increasing by 1.34 million
barrels per day in 2016, up from growth of 1.28 million bpd this
year.
Western sanctions imposed on Iran in 2012 over its nuclear
programme have cost it billions of dollars in oil revenues and
market share in OPEC - largely to its main regional political
rival Saudi Arabia, and its neighbour Iraq.
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh warned OPEC at its last
meeting in June that his country's oil output could rise by as
much as 1 million bpd within six or seven months of sanctions
being relaxed.
The senior Gulf delegate echoed views of other OPEC
officials and analysts in saying that sanctions on Iran are
unlikely to be lifted until 2016 and that Tehran's ambition to
boost output by 1 million bpd may not materialise soon.
Iran is unlikely to export more than an extra 500,000 bpd
in the first half of 2016, and an additional 500,000 bpd in the
second half of 2016, Commerzbank senior oil analyst Carsten
Fritsch told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.
"One million bpd of additional oil from Iran would cover
almost the expected demand increase in 2016 and wipe out the
impact of stalling U.S. oil production," he said
Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday after Iran's nuclear deal
before rising on the realisation that sanctions on Tehran were
still in place for now, continuing to limit its crude exports.
Brent crude rose above $58 a barrel on Wednesday.
It was not clear how long it would take for the sanctions to
come off. Iran is not likely to receive many of the benefits
from the lifting of sanctions until next year because of the
need to verify the nuclear deal's implementation.
"Oil prices will go down but the question remains. Would
Iran return to its same production capacity as before the
sanctions? I doubt it," said another Gulf OPEC delegate.
BATTLE FOR MARKET SHARE
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
made a historic policy shift in November - led by Saudi Arabia
and supported by its Gulf allies - by refusing to cut production
to prop up prices in a bid to defend market share. The group
reconfirmed the strategy at a meeting in June.
OPEC does not meet again until Dec. 4. OPEC delegates say it
is unlikely that OPEC will reverse its policy and cut production
then, preferring to wait until after December to assess the
impact of additional oil from Iran on the market.
"No cut. This year for sure not," said a third Gulf
delegate, adding that it was too early to make a sound judgement
on how soon can Iran raise its oil flows.
Tehran is keen to recover market share lost under the
sanctions that slashed its oil exports to just 1 million bpd
from 2.5 million bpd in 2012.
But it is likely to face stiff competition for its main
Asian markets from fellow OPEC members such as Saudi Arabia,
Kuwait and Iraq.
Aggressive marketing by the Middle East producers to win
Asian buyers is likely to intensify and oil prices will fall
further as more Iranian crude starts to flow, making Tehran's
battle for market share tougher.
"I think there is a considerable risk of a price war. It is
hard to imagine that Saudi Arabia would surrender market share
to its arch enemy," said Fritsch.
"Iran will be stronger in defending its market share," said
a fourth OPEC delegate, who forecast that prices would not
exceed the $50 to $60 range next year.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London; Editing
by Giles Elgood)