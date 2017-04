MOSCOW Aug 29 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran hoped to reach a "positive result" in its talks with world powers on its nuclear programme ahead of a November deadline, thanks in part to support from Russia.

"In that short period of time that is left, we hope that we can reach a positive result," said Zarif, speaking through a translator at a news conference with his Russian counterpart. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Christian Lowe)