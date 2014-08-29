(Adds quotes)
MOSCOW Aug 29 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif said Tehran hoped to reach a "positive result" in
talks with world powers on its nuclear programme ahead of a
November deadline, thanks in part to support from Russia.
"In that short period of time that is left, we hope that we
can reach a positive result," said Zarif, speaking through a
translator at a news conference on Friday with his Russian
counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
Iran and global powers are working to strike a comprehensive
agreement by a Nov. 24 deadline, under which Iran would curb its
nuclear activities in exchange for an easing of economic
sanctions that have crippled its economy.
The talks include the United States, Britain, Russia, China,
Germany and France together with Iran, a format known as the 6
+1.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow advocated
a solution that would acknowledge Iran's right to peaceful
nuclear activity.
"We expect that the continuing 6+1 talks will allow the
conclusion of such a resolution," he said.
Moscow has helped to bridge differences between Iran and
other world powers over Tehran's nuclear activities, which the
West fears could be a front to develop nuclear weapons. Iran
says it needs nuclear power to generate electricity.
Earlier this month, Russia and Iran announced a big
oil-for-food deal, highlighting the problems both countries face
in overcoming Western sanctions. Tehran's economy has been
struggling for years, while Russia's has been hit by sanctions
against its finance, oil and defence sectors over the Ukraine
crisis.
Few details were disclosed, but sources told Reuters in
January that the two sides were negotiating a deal worth $1.5
billion a month that would enable Iran to lift oil exports
substantially,
Western diplomats say there has been little or no narrowing
of differences on the issue of Iran's capacity to enrich
uranium, an activity that can have both civilian and military
uses.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove and Andrei Kuzmin; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)