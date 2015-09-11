By John Irish and Louis Charbonneau
| PARIS/UNITED NATIONS, Sept 11
inspectors will be present with Iranian technicians as they take
samples from a key military site, two Western diplomats said,
undercutting an objection by U.S. Republicans to the nuclear
deal between Iran and world powers.
The diplomats were familiar with details of a confidential
arrangement between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog for
inspections at the Parchin site, where some countries suspect
nuclear weapons-related tests may have taken place.
Iran has denied that allegation, but agreed to accept
comprehensive International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
inspections of its suspect sites as part of the historic July
deal in exchange for an easing of international sanctions.
An August report by the Associated Press, in its original
version, said the agreement on Parchin suggested that IAEA
inspectors would be barred from the site and would have to rely
on information and environmental samples provided by Iranian
technicians. The AP later published what it said was the text of
an early draft of the agreement that remains unconfirmed.
The report was seized on by Republicans in the U.S. Congress
as proof that President Barack Obama's administration gave in to
Iran on the sensitive issue of inspections to check on Tehran's
suspected ambition to build a nuclear bomb.
Iran says its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful.
IAEA chief Yukiya Amano rejected the report as "a
misrepresentation", though he declined to provide details of
what some Republicans described as a "secret side deal" between
Iran and the IAEA on Parchin. Amano said on Aug. 20 that the
arrangements with Iran were technically sound.
The signed agreement between Iran and the IAEA has not been
disclosed publicly.
But the Western diplomats told Reuters that while Iranians
would be allowed to take the samples themselves, the agency's
inspectors would be physically present and would have full
access to their activity.
"There was a compromise so the Iranians could save face and
the IAEA could ensure it carried out its inspections according
to their strict requirements," said one of the diplomats.
Inspections at the Parchin site, which is about 30 km (19
miles) southeast of Tehran, would by carried out by mixed IAEA
and Iranian teams coupled with cameras overlooking and recording
the process, the other diplomat said.
"The IAEA will be present when the Iranians take the samples
(at Parchin). This approach to managed access is something
that's fairly standard in the IAEA toolbox. Nothing to worry
about really," the diplomat said.
"Unfortunately there have been distortions and inaccuracies
in the media that made it look like Iran would simply inspect
itself. That's not how it works," the diplomat added.
Neither the IAEA nor Iran's U.N. missions in New York or
Vienna had an immediate response to queries about the Parchin
inspection arrangement. Reza Najafi, Iran's envoy to the IAEA,
said on Thursday that Iran will not permit leaks of details
about its arrangements with the IAEA.
DEAL OPPONENTS SEIZED ON REPORT
Without IAEA confirmation that Iran is keeping promises
enshrined in the landmark July 14 nuclear accord, Tehran will
not be granted much-needed relief from sanctions.
Under the deal, most sanctions on Iran will be lifted in
exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme that will remain in
place for at least 10 years.
According to data given to the IAEA by some member
countries, Iran may have conducted hydrodynamic tests at Parchin
in the past to assess how specific materials react under high
pressure, such as in a nuclear explosion.
The AP story revised its story several times. A corrected,
three-paragraph version of the story currently on its web site
says that Iran will be allowed to use its own experts to inspect
Parchin, with no mention of the IAEA's role.
Republicans repeatedly cited the AP report in recent weeks
as they tried to muster enough votes kill the nuclear deal in
Congress. Their efforts effectively failed on Thursday when
Senate Democrats blocked a resolution disapproving of the pact,
clearing the way for the deal's implementation.
Republican Senator Susan Collins, who was one of very few
Republicans some observers thought might support the nuclear
deal, referred to the report in her Senate speech this week
announcing she would vote against it.
"According to press reports, the Iranians themselves would
also be responsible for photographs and environmental sampling
of Parchin, a large military installation where nuclear work is
suspected to have been conducted and may still be underway," she
said.
Republican Senator and presidential candidate Lindsey Graham
wrote to Secretary of State John Kerry requesting information on
the AP report.
"Allowing the Iranians to inspect their own nuclear sites,
particularly a notorious military site, is like allowing the
inmates to run the jail," said Graham.
Under a roadmap accord Iran reached with the IAEA alongside
the July 14 political agreement, the Islamic Republic is
required to give the IAEA enough information about its past
nuclear programme to allow the Vienna-based watchdog to write a
report on the issue by year-end.
Iran has long stonewalled an IAEA investigation into the
possible military aspects of its past nuclear activities,
relating mostly to the period before 2003, saying intelligence
spurring the agency's investigation was fabricated.
"The IAEA has no fears that its requirements will be met,"
said the first diplomat. "That's not the issue. The real issue
is whether Iran satisfies our concerns by year-end. At the
moment they seem to be complying."
(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in Vienna, Patricia
Zengerle in Washington; editing by Stuart Grudgings)