By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Dec 12 U.N. nuclear inspectors
travelling to Iran would be prepared to go to its disputed
Parchin military complex if the Islamic state were to allow a
visit during talks in Tehran this week, the head of their
delegation said on Wednesday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) believes Iran
has conducted explosives tests with possible nuclear
applications at Parchin, a sprawling facility southeast of the
Iranian capital, and has repeatedly asked for access.
Western diplomats say Iran has carried out extensive work at
Parchin over the past year - including demolition of buildings
and removal of soil - to cleanse it of any traces of illicit
activity. But the IAEA says a visit would still be "useful".
Iran denies Western accusations of a covert bid to develop
the means and technologies needed to build nuclear arms. It says
Parchin is a conventional military site and has dismissed
allegations of "sanitisation" there.
Thursday's talks in Tehran - the first such meeting between
the IAEA and Iran since August - could indicate whether Iran is
more willing to address international concerns over its nuclear
programme after U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election.
The stakes are high: Israel - widely believed to be the
Middle East's only nuclear-armed power - has threatened military
action if diplomacy fails to prevent its arch-enemy acquiring
nuclear weapons. Iran says it would hit back hard if attacked.
IAEA Deputy Director General Herman Nackaerts said the aim
was to reach a long-sought framework agreement on how to resolve
outstanding issues "related to possible military dimensions" to
Iran's nuclear programme.
"We also hope that Iran will allow us to go to the site of
Parchin," Nackaerts told journalists at Vienna airport before
departing for Tehran. "If Iran would grant us access, we would
welcome that chance and we are ready to go."
Some members of his team - which included senior experts on
Iran and nuclear weapons - carried metal cases apparently with
the equipment they would need to inspect a site like Parchin.
Typically, they would take earth and other samples there.
But Iranian atomic energy chief Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani gave
no sign of any green light to go to Parchin. The IAEA officials
"will come to Tehran and they will have discussions with our
representatives here", he told Iran's Mehr News Agency.
IAEA TRIP MAY BE EXTENDED?
Western diplomats say they are not optimistic about a
breakthrough in this week's discussions, since a series of
meetings since January have failed to make any progress.
But they do not rule out that Iran, under tightening Western
sanctions damaging its oil-dependent economy, will offer some
concessions in an attempt to relieve international pressure.
"I have no reason to believe there will be any significant
progress but it would be nice to be pleasantly surprised," one
envoy said, adding he did not believe Iran had given any
indication that access to Parchin might be possible.
The IAEA wants Iran to allow its inspectors to visit sites,
interview officials and study documents as part of an inquiry -
snarled by Iranian non-cooperation since 2008 - into suspected
past, and possibly current, nuclear weapons research.
Iran says its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful and
rejects international demands to curb atomic activity that could
have both civilian and military purposes.
It says it must agree a framework for the inquiry with the
Vienna-based IAEA before providing the requested access. Western
officials see this condition as procedural stalling by Iran.
Iran's Kayhan newspaper - believed to reflect the views of
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - suggested the Iran-IAEA
meeting could be extended beyond the planned one day of talks.
"News has reached Kayhan that indicates that if the
negotiations are successful, there is the possibility their (the
IAEA delegation's) trip will be lengthened," it said.
The IAEA talks with Iran are separate from - but
complementary to - efforts by six world powers to resolve the
decade-long nuclear dispute with Iran before it degenerates into
a new war that could send economic shock waves around the world.
Diplomacy between Iran, a major oil exporter, and the United
States, China, Russia, France, Germany, and Britain has been
deadlocked since a June meeting that ended without success.
Both sides now say they want to resume talks soon - after
Obama's re-election, which some analysts say may give fresh
impetus to the search for a negotiated settlement - and
diplomats expect a new meeting early next year.