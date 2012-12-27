DUBAI Dec 27 Iran would let U.N nuclear
inspectors into a military base they suspect was used for atomic
weapons-related work, if threats against the Islamic Republic
are dropped, a government official was quoted as saying.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) believes Iran
conducted explosives tests with possible nuclear applications at
Parchin, a sprawling military base southeast of Tehran, and has
repeatedly asked to inspect it.
Western diplomats say Iran has carried out extensive work at
Parchin over the past year to cleanse it of any evidence of
illicit activities but IAEA chief Yukiya Amano said earlier this
month a visit would still be "useful".
"If the trans-regional threats (against Iran) dissipate,
then they will find it possible to visit Parchin," Deputy
Foreign Minister Hassan Qashqavi was quoted by the Iranian
Labour News Agency as saying on Wednesday. The comments were
also published on Thursday by online magazine Iran Diplomacy.
Qashqavi was most likely referring to Israel's threat of
military strikes against Iran and the possibility of further
sanctions by the West.
Israel has said it will resort to military action if
diplomacy fails to prevent Iran getting nuclear weapons. Tehran
says its nuclear work is entirely peaceful.
Earlier this month, IAEA officials visited Iran to try to
negotiate access to Parchin to resolve outstanding issues
related to "possible military dimensions" of Iran's nuclear
programme.
Iran has repeatedly said that a wider agreement on the
IAEA's inquiry must be reached before opening the site to
inspectors.
(Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)