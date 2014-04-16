* Iran to get fifth instalment under nuclear deal - official
* Tehran meeting commitments under agreement - diplomats
* Iran agreed to curb nuclear work, dilute uranium stockpile
VIENNA, April 16 Iran expects to get a fifth
instalment this week of previously blocked overseas funds, a
senior official was quoted as saying, a payment that would
confirm Iranian compliance with a landmark deal with world
powers to curb its nuclear programme.
Under last year's interim agreement that took effect on Jan.
20, Iran will receive a total of $4.2 billion of such funds in
eight payments over six months, if it lives up to its part of
the accord aimed at allaying fears about its atomic aims.
It says it has already received four transfers in February
and March, totalling some $2.1 billion. A fifth payment of $450
million was due on April 15, contingent on Iran having diluted
half of its most sensitive stockpile of nuclear materials.
Diplomats say Iran is meeting its commitments under the accord.
Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told the
official IRNA news agency on Tuesday that the latest instalment
"was to be freed today", without giving details. Takht-Ravanchi
is a senior member of Iran's nuclear negotiating team. The
English-language IRNA report was dated April 16.
The head of the U.N. nuclear agency, Yukiya Amano, last week
told Reuters that the nuclear agreement between Iran and the
powers - the United States, France, Russia, Germany, China and
Britain - was being implemented as planned.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has
inspectors on the ground in Iran, issues monthly updates on
whether Iran is complying with the deal. The next update is
expected this week.
Under the Nov. 24 agreement, Iran agreed to halt its
higher-grade uranium enrichment work and to dilute and convert
its stockpile of uranium enriched to a fissile purity of 20
percent.
Enriched uranium can be used to power nuclear power plants,
Iran's stated goal, but also provide material for bombs if
refined to a high degree, which the West fears may be the
country's ultimate aim. Iran denies those suspicions.
The interim agreement was designed to buy time for Iran and
the powers to negotiate a permanent deal to resolve the
decade-old dispute over the Islamic Republic's nuclear
programme. Talks got under way in February with a self-imposed
July 20 deadline for an agreement.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Louise Ireland)