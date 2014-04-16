* Iran to get fifth instalment under nuclear accord -
official
* Tehran meeting commitments under agreement - diplomats
* Iran agreed to curb nuclear work, dilute uranium stockpile
* Rouhani says long-term deal possible despite "tough
issues"
By Fredrik Dahl and Mehrdad Balali
VIENNA/DUBAI, April 16 Iran expects to get a
fifth instalment this week of previously blocked overseas funds,
a senior official was quoted as saying, a payment that would
confirm Tehran's compliance with an interim deal with world
powers to curb its nuclear programme.
Separately, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said "tough
issues" faced the Islamic Republic and the six major powers in
negotiating a permanent accord to resolve the decade-old nuclear
dispute but that it was still possible by a late July deadline.
"If it (the negotiation process) goes on with the same
trend, the final agreement could be reached within six months,"
Rouhani, seen as a pragmatist, was quoted by news agency Tasnim
as saying at a meeting in a southeastern province late on
Tuesday.
Rouhani, whose election last year paved the way for a major
thaw in ties with the West, was apparently referring to the goal
of hammering out a long-term settlement before the six-month
deal struck late last year expires on July 20.
"This means removal of sanctions and restoring financial
relations with the rest of the world," he said, making clear
Iran's aim to have sanctions that limit oil exports and make
financial transactions difficult lifted as soon as possible.
Diplomats and experts say it will be difficult, but not
impossible, to resolve the standoff over nuclear activities
which Iran says are peaceful but the West fears may be aimed at
developing nuclear weapons capability.
Western states want Iran to significantly scale back its
nuclear programme to make sure it cannot quickly make an atomic
bomb. Iran has ruled out shutting any nuclear facilities.
Under the preliminary agreement that took effect on Jan. 20,
Iran will receive a total of $4.2 billion of blocked funds in
eight payments over six months, if it lives up to its part of
the deal designed to allay fears about its atomic aims.
It says it has already received four transfers in February
and March, totalling some $2.1 billion. A fifth payment of $450
million was due on April 15, contingent on Iran having diluted
half of its most sensitive stockpile of nuclear materials.
Diplomats say Iran is meeting its commitments under the accord.
Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, a senior
member of Iran's nuclear negotiating team, told the official
IRNA news agency on Tuesday that the latest instalment "was to
be freed today".
IAEA UPDATE EXPECTED THIS WEEK
"We must look and see if it has been done. But it usually
takes time for wire transfers to be completed," Takht-Ravanchi
said, noting that Iran's central bank had no problems in
accessing released funds.
The United States has estimated that Iran has a total of
around $100 billion in foreign exchange assets abroad, most of
which were not covered by last year's nuclear agreement.
The head of the U.N. nuclear agency, Yukiya Amano, last week
told Reuters that the preliminary nuclear deal between Iran and
the powers - the United States, France, Russia, Germany, China
and Britain - was being implemented as planned.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has
inspectors on the ground in Iran, issues monthly updates on
whether Iran is complying with the deal. The next report is
expected this week.
Under the Nov. 24 agreement, Iran agreed to halt its
higher-grade uranium enrichment work and to dilute and convert
its stockpile of uranium enriched to a fissile purity of 20
percent.
Enriched uranium can be used to power nuclear power plants,
Iran's stated goal, but also provide material for bombs if
refined to a high degree, which the West fears may be the
country's ultimate ambition. Iran denies those suspicions.
The interim agreement was designed to buy time for Iran and
the powers to negotiate a permanent deal. Talks got under way in
February and the next meeting is due in Vienna on May 13, when
the two sides say they will start drafting an agreement.
