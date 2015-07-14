By Phil Stewart and Warren Strobel
| WASHINGTON, July 14
WASHINGTON, July 14 U.S. President Barack Obama
is sending his defense chief next week to the Middle East, where
he faces the unenviable job of reassuring allies such as Israel
that a nuclear deal with Iran will not undermine America's
commitment to their security.
It could be a very hard sell.
So far, the White House has only disclosed one stop on the
trip - to Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
condemned Tuesday's deal as "a stunning, historic mistake".
U.S. defense officials told Reuters that Defense Secretary
Ash Carter would travel elsewhere within the region but declined
to offer details.
The agreement between Iran and six major world powers could
transform the Middle East, curbing sensitive Iranian nuclear
activities in exchange for sanctions relief - and, in the
process, upending assumptions about Tehran's isolation.
Iran is the predominant Shi'ite Muslim power, hostile both
to Israel and to Washington's Sunni Muslim-ruled Arab friends,
particularly Saudi Arabia. Allies of Riyadh and Tehran have
fought decades of sectarian proxy wars in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq
and Yemen.
Even U.S. military officials concede that unchaining Iran's
economy from crippling sanctions will likely translate into more
money for Iran's military and its surrogates abroad.
Offering a hint of his message to allies, Carter said in a
statement about the Iran deal that the United States stood ready
to "check Iranian malign influence".
"We remain prepared and postured to bolster the security of
our friends and allies in the region, including Israel," he
said.
Philip Gordon, who until March was the top White House
National Security Council official on the Middle East, said
there needed to be an explanation that the nuclear deal was not
what allies such as Israel feared: "Which is blanket
reconciliation with Iran."
If U.S. allies in the region say they need more defense and
intelligence cooperation, "then that needs to be part of the
discussion," he said.
Obama made a flurry of phone calls with regional allies on
Tuesday, including with the crown prince of the United Arab
Emirates and King Salman of Saudi Arabia. The White House said
Obama stressed a commitment to work with Gulf partners to
counter Iran's "destabilizing activities" and help them bolster
their defense capabilities.
The prospect of an increasingly assertive Iran has seen Gulf
states build up their militaries, including with U.S. weaponry.
Obama hosted leaders of the Sunni Arab states in the United
States in May, vowing to back them against any external attack.
