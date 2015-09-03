* Renault takes aim at Peugeot in Iran
* Draws on $560 mln cash pile, low-cost platforms
* Peugeot to be overtaken on sales - forecaster
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, Sept 3 France's PSA Peugeot Citroen
, the biggest-selling European carmaker in
pre-sanctions Iran, has hit a setback in its bid to reclaim that
throne: domestic rival Renault.
Peugeot has been struggling to negotiate a bigger
manufacturing deal with partner Iran Khodro, the country's
largest automaker, amid lingering anger over its abrupt 2011
withdrawal.
Now Renault plans to use $560 million of its cash
that had been trapped in Iran to seize the advantage, after
July's international deal to lift sanctions in exchange for
nuclear curbs on Tehran, people familiar with the matter said.
"Our strategy is to be the biggest carmaker in the country,"
said a Renault source with knowledge of the discussions.
"PSA has made a lot of statements (about Iran)," the Renault
source said. "Chickens shouldn't be counted before they are
hatched."
With 80 million consumers and 1.1 million cars sold in 2014,
Iran is already the Middle East's biggest auto market and has
potential for rapid growth. The lifting of international
sanctions may begin as soon as March, Britain's foreign minister
said last week, opening the way for investment.
For Renault and Nissan, its 43.4 percent-owned
alliance partner, Iranian production would bolster an already
strong presence in emerging markets.
Reclaiming Iran is even more critical for Peugeot, racing to
expand outside Europe after a brush with bankruptcy. The company
said recently it was counting on Iran for about 400,000 annual
vehicle sales by 2020.
Peugeot remains in talks "with various partners including
Iran Khodro" on a manufacturing venture, a spokesman said.
Renault declined to comment.
The tussle pits Peugeot Chief Executive Carlos Tavares
against his former boss, Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn, for the main
prize - a major manufacturing deal with Iran Khodro.
Under earlier agreements with both French carmakers, the
Iranian company builds Renault and Peugeot models from
pre-manufactured kits known as complete knock-downs (CKD).
Peugeot's Iran sales peaked at 458,000 vehicles, nearly 30
percent of the market, before it halted deliveries four years
ago under pressure from then-partner General Motors.
The French company now tolerates Iran Khodro's
"unauthorised" assembly of Peugeots from grey-market parts. But
their estrangement is a gift to Renault, Volkswagen
and other rivals now poised to muscle in.
"Peugeot must know that it must account for its past
behaviour," Iran Khodro chief Hashem Yakke-Zare told state-owned
PressTV in late July, adding that the French carmaker "will not
be our main partner".
Renault has been working behind the scenes to fill that
vacancy, company sources said, and sees potential for annual
production of 400,000 cars in Iran by 2020.
"Unlike PSA we have always remained in Iran," a Renault
source said. "Loyalty should pay."
Renault is also touting lower-cost vehicle platforms that
its rivals mostly lack. VW has been struggling for years to
develop dedicated emerging-market cars, while Peugeot's
equivalent lineup will not begin to reach showrooms before 2019.
Leading industry forecaster IHS Automotive expects Renault
to claim as much as 12 percent of a transformed Iranian market
in 2020, two or three percentage points ahead of Peugeot.
Renault's extensive lineup of affordable cars is "best
positioned for Iran", IHS analyst Michel Jacinto said.
Under existing partnerships with Iran Khodro and smaller
player SAIPA, Renault is preparing CKD production of its Sandero
small car and Logan pickup while discussing a full manufacturing
investment to include a mini-SUV just launched in India.
Financial sanctions that had stranded Renault's Iranian
earnings now offer a head start, by keeping rivals out until the
embargoes are lifted in coming months.
"Rather than repatriating the cash, the idea is to make the
most of it," another Renault source said.
One possibility is "to buy a chunk of an Iranian company",
he added - an option that was rejected as too risky when last
considered more than a decade ago.
Renault and Peugeot executives are expected to join a French
business delegation visiting Iran from Sept. 21-23.
The French government, a major shareholder in both
carmakers, has "put the case for the two groups" to Iranian
leaders, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on July 30.
While Renault's plans were "positively welcomed", however,
Tehran officials still criticise Peugeot for its earlier
retreat, Fabius said. "So that may prove more difficult."
(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume, editing by David
Evans)